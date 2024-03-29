"They give me more motivation" Evgeni Malkin's parents presence helps fuel Penguins to big win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Evgeni Malkin has made himself a legend in Pittsburgh for the past two decades and while his play speaks for itself, his legend has risen for some of his moments away from the ice.

Everything from a silly tweet about tomatoes to making fun appearances in team holiday videos, and more has made Geno one of our beloved sports stars.

just read that the tomato - fruit?? true? — Evgeni Malkin (@emalkin71geno) October 1, 2011

Right along with Malkin, his parents, Vladimir and Natalia have become Pittsburgh legends in their own right.

They really became the talk of the town in 2009 as Evgeni Malkin began to take over the Stanley Cup Playoffs en route to the franchise's third championship and Geno's Conn Smythe honors.

On Thursday night, Vladimir and Natalia were in the building to witness their son score two power-play goals as the Penguins cruised to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Malkin Family is Here GENO'S PARENTS ARE IN THE HOUSE! 💪 Posted by Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, March 28, 2024

"I think yeah, they give me a little bit more motivation," Malkin said. "They know everything and of course not happy (with) how we play all year, I mean...they want (us to) make playoffs for sure."

His parents remain residents of his hometown, Magnitogorsk, and due to the time difference, they're awake in the early morning hours on gameday to watch their son play hockey.

This was also the first time in a few years that the Malkins were in town.

"They come yesterday and they haven't been here since I think 2018 or '19," Geno said. "It's a long time ago, and it probably gives me a little more emotion, and it works, you know? I'm so mad they did not come in like, October or November."

While the Penguins remain unlikely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, Malkin's two goals on the night took his season total up to 21. That makes the 2023-24 season the 15th time in his career he has scored 20 or more goals in a season.

The Penguins are back in action on Saturday night when they will once again take on the Blue Jackets, this time at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.