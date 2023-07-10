Watch CBS News
Christian Bey set to be sentenced for the shooting death of off-duty police officer Calvin Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man convicted of shooting and killing off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer Calvin Hall is set to be sentenced.

Earlier this year, Christian Bey was found guilty of first-degree criminal homicide.

The 36-year-old officer was shot on July 14, 2019 while trying to break up an argument at a party on Monticello Street in Homewood. He died of his injuries three days later.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office withdrew its intent to seek the death penalty, but Bey still faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

