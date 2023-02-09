Allegheny Co. DA's Office withdraws intent to seek death penalty against Christian Bey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has withdrawn its intent to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer.
Christian Bey is set to go to trial next month for the 2019 death of Officer Calvin Hall.
The 36-year-old officer was shot on July 14, 2019 while trying to break up an argument at a party on Monticello Street in Homewood. He died of his injuries three days later.
The DA filed intent to seek the death penalty shortly after Bey was arrested, but has now rescinded that notice.
Jury selection is set to begin near the end of the month and the trial is expected to get underway a few weeks later.
RELATED STORIES:
- Off-Duty Police Officer Shot In Homewood Dies
- Fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Was About To Graduate From Point Park University
- Person Of Interest In Fatal Shooting Of Off-Duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall In Custody
- End Of Watch Ceremony Held For Officer Calvin Hall
- Somber Day For City Of Pittsburgh As Visitation Is Held For Fallen Officer Calvin Hall
- Pittsburgh Police File Homicide Charges Against Christian Bey In Fallen Officer Calvin Hall's Fatal Shooting
- Allegheny Co. DA To Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused In Fatal Shooting Of Off-Duty Police Officer
- Christian Bey's Attorney To Fight Charges And Death Penalty In Fatal Shooting Of Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall
- More Stories On Officer Hall
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.