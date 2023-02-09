Allegheny Co. DA's Office withdraws intent to seek death penalty against Christian Bey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has withdrawn its intent to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing an off-duty Pittsburgh Police officer.

Christian Bey is set to go to trial next month for the 2019 death of Officer Calvin Hall.

The 36-year-old officer was shot on July 14, 2019 while trying to break up an argument at a party on Monticello Street in Homewood. He died of his injuries three days later.

The DA filed intent to seek the death penalty shortly after Bey was arrested, but has now rescinded that notice.

Jury selection is set to begin near the end of the month and the trial is expected to get underway a few weeks later.

