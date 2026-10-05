Chris Wilson Jr., star high school football player, killed in shooting in Indiana

Christopher Wilson Jr., a star high school football player, was shot and killed in Muncie, Indiana.

The 17-year-old senior at Yorktown High School in Delaware County was fatally shot on Monday around 3 a.m. on East Cromer Avenue, CBS affiliate WOWK reported. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news outlet reported. It was not immediately clear if there were any arrests or suspects. A possible motive was not identified.

Police are now investigating the deadly shooting of Wilson, who was committed to play football at West Virginia University. Yorktown High Principal Stacey Brewer said the 17-year-old was a "kind, respectful and good young man" who had a "bright future and big dreams," according to WOWK.

Wilson committed to West Virginia on June 11, according to 247Sports, which ranked the 6-foot-5, 235-pound defender as a three-star recruit. He was the No. 6 recruit from Indiana in the 2027 class. He had offers from Indiana, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.

The standout defensive player tallied 25 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 2025. In November 2025, Wilson and Yorktown won the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A sectional championship.

Wilson had notched 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 5 games in 2026.

"The West Virginia Football program is heartbroken by the news of the tragic loss of Chris Wilson Jr. this morning," West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement. "We really enjoyed getting to know Chris during the recruiting process. The WVU football program sends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Chris' family in this difficult time."

Yorktown Community Schools said resources are available to students and staff in need of support and encouraged everyone to keep Wilson's loved ones in their "hearts."