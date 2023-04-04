Chris DeRose
Chris DeRose has been a reporter, producer, host and actor for over 15 years, starting his professional career in Chicago back in 2007. Chris moved to the Windy City after college to train in comedy and acting at the world famous Second City Theatre. Within a year, he quickly became a staple in the Chicago comedy scene, but it was also during this time, that he was "discovered" while working as a Chicago City Tour Guide onboard a double decker bus. A producer from a local television show spotted Chris giving a fun and engaging tour to locals and offered him a job on TV. The rest is history.
Chris started working as a daily feature reporter on the You & Me, a fun morning television show on WCIU-TV. During his time at You & Me, Chris logged hundreds of hours both in front of and behind the camera, working on multiple stories at any given time.
He was best known for his live morning features, "Did U Know" history pieces, comical man-on-the-street "Movie Trivia's," and insightful travel segments. At the end of 2016, Chris moved to Los Angeles, California, where he freelanced as an actor, writer and producer, working on many different productions including several scripted television series and films. It was also while in LA, he worked as a Freelance Producer on the Gilbert Gottfried Amazing Colossal Podcast and as a Studio Tour Guide/VIP Guide at Universal Studios Hollywood.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and work in Los Angeles stopped, Chris jumped back into broadcasting, going to work for the EW Scripps Company in Billings, Montana. Chris became a Weather Anchor and Multimedia Journalist with KTVQ and the Montana Television Network and worked there from 2020-2021.
In the Spring of 2021, Chris moved to another Scripps station, KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he became a Features Reporter with Good Day Utah, as well as a Host and MMJ for the station's Lifestyle/Entertainment show The Place.
Chris is a graduate of McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, and holds a BA in Theater Arts. He was raised in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a small town just outside of Pittsburgh, which was also home to golf legend Arnold Palmer and television's Fred Rogers.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: October 2022
- Hometown: Latrobe, Pa.
- Alma Mater: McDaniel College
FAVORITES
- Music: Broadway/Showtunes
- Movie: My Cousin Vinny
- TV Show: CBS' Ghosts
- Book: The Hobbit / A Christmas Carol
- Food: Pepperoni Pizza
- Local Restaurant: Jioio's Pizza in Latrobe
- Hidden PA Gem: Fort Ligonier, Ligonier, Pa.
- Sport/Exercise: Running, Crossfit, Peloton Bike and Yoga
- Historical Figure: Walt Disney
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Mister Rogers, with Jimmy Stewart a close second
- Quote: "Remember no man is a failure who has friends."
- Word: "Interesting"
- Vacation Spot: Disneyland
- Holiday: Christmas
- Planet: Saturn
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Text
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? 1000% Coffee
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning!
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast – Jekyll Island, Ga. shout out
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
