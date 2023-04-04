(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Chris DeRose has been a reporter, producer, host and actor for over 15 years, starting his professional career in Chicago back in 2007. Chris moved to the Windy City after college to train in comedy and acting at the world famous Second City Theatre. Within a year, he quickly became a staple in the Chicago comedy scene, but it was also during this time, that he was "discovered" while working as a Chicago City Tour Guide onboard a double decker bus. A producer from a local television show spotted Chris giving a fun and engaging tour to locals and offered him a job on TV. The rest is history.

Chris started working as a daily feature reporter on the You & Me, a fun morning television show on WCIU-TV. During his time at You & Me, Chris logged hundreds of hours both in front of and behind the camera, working on multiple stories at any given time.

He was best known for his live morning features, "Did U Know" history pieces, comical man-on-the-street "Movie Trivia's," and insightful travel segments. At the end of 2016, Chris moved to Los Angeles, California, where he freelanced as an actor, writer and producer, working on many different productions including several scripted television series and films. It was also while in LA, he worked as a Freelance Producer on the Gilbert Gottfried Amazing Colossal Podcast and as a Studio Tour Guide/VIP Guide at Universal Studios Hollywood.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and work in Los Angeles stopped, Chris jumped back into broadcasting, going to work for the EW Scripps Company in Billings, Montana. Chris became a Weather Anchor and Multimedia Journalist with KTVQ and the Montana Television Network and worked there from 2020-2021.

In the Spring of 2021, Chris moved to another Scripps station, KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he became a Features Reporter with Good Day Utah, as well as a Host and MMJ for the station's Lifestyle/Entertainment show The Place.

Chris is a graduate of McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, and holds a BA in Theater Arts. He was raised in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a small town just outside of Pittsburgh, which was also home to golf legend Arnold Palmer and television's Fred Rogers.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: October 2022

October 2022 Hometown: Latrobe, Pa.

Latrobe, Pa. Alma Mater: McDaniel College

FAVORITES

Music: Broadway/Showtunes

Broadway/Showtunes Movie: My Cousin Vinny

My Cousin Vinny TV Show: CBS' Ghosts

CBS' Ghosts Book: The Hobbit / A Christmas Carol

The Hobbit / A Christmas Carol Food: Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza Local Restaurant: Jioio's Pizza in Latrobe

Jioio's Pizza in Latrobe Hidden PA Gem: Fort Ligonier, Ligonier, Pa.

Fort Ligonier, Ligonier, Pa. Sport/Exercise: Running, Crossfit, Peloton Bike and Yoga

Running, Crossfit, Peloton Bike and Yoga Historical Figure: Walt Disney

Walt Disney Favorite Pennsylvanian: Mister Rogers, with Jimmy Stewart a close second

Mister Rogers, with Jimmy Stewart a close second Quote: "Remember no man is a failure who has friends."

"Remember no man is a failure who has friends." Word: "Interesting"

"Interesting" Vacation Spot: Disneyland

Disneyland Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Planet: Saturn

