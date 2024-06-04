Watch CBS News
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell gets married

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell tied the knot. 

The Steelers congratulated the Boswell family in a social media post on Tuesday. Chris Boswell and his now-wife Havana announced their engagement in 2022. 

Havana posted photos on Instagram, calling Saturday "the best day of my life." She tagged The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas as the location. 

Several people in the comment section wished the happy couple congratulations, including the Steelers, Miles Killebrew and former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster. 

In the 2023 season, Boswell attempted 31 field goals and made 29. Boswell has been with the Steelers since 2015. In 2017, he earned a Pro Bowl selection. 

