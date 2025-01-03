Chorizo and Chimichurri Sandwiches | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Start off the new year with this new recipe from Rania Harris!

Chorizo and Chimichurri Sandwiches

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingreidents:

½ cup olive oil – divided

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

¾ cup lightly packed cilantro

¾ cup lightly packed Italian parsley

2 cloves garlic – minced

½ teaspoon (or to taste) red pepper flakes

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 baguette – cut into 4-inch sections – split horizontally, kept hinged on one side

4 links Mexican style chorizo – split horizontally, kept hinged on one side

Sliced tomatoes for building the sandwiches

Mayonnaise (optional)

Directions:

To make the Chimichurri:

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade, pulse 4 tablespoons of the olive oil with the vinegar, cilantro, parsley, red pepper flakes and garlic. Try not to over process the Chimichurri as it should remain slightly chunky. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove the Chimichurri to a bowl and continue with the recipe.

Brush 3 tablespoons of olive oil onto the insides of the bread. Grill the bread, cut side down, just until it turns golden and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the remaining olive oil and cook the sausages, cut side down, until browned, about 4 minutes. Flip the sausages and cook, turning and flipping as needed, until well browned on both sides and the centers reach to an internal temperature of 160 degrees. This should take about 4-6 minutes. It's very important to check the internal temperature, to insure that they are cooked through.

If desired, spread a bit of mayonnaise on the toasted baguette. Place a sausage on each piece of baguette. Stir the Chimichurri and then spoon it onto the sausages. Garnish with sliced tomatoes. Close the sandwiches and serve immediately.

Serves: 4