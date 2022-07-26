Choco Taco discontinued by Klondike after nearly 40 years

Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco after being around for nearly 40 years. The company confirmed the "disappointing" news on Monday.

Klondike explained the decision to stop making the ice cream treat in a message on its website and on Twitter.

"The Klondike Choco Taco has unfortunately been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct pack sizes. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."

"We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful," the company added.

So long, Choco Taco!



The nearly 40-year-old ice cream treat is being discontinued because of a spike in demand for other products, Klondike says. pic.twitter.com/LNvkcnrY9x — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 26, 2022

However, Klondike said it's finding a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years and encouraged customers to try other products.

Many were not pleased with the discontinuation, including Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. Murphy tweeted he would introduce legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos, while Ohanian tried to appeal to Klondike's parent company, Unilever, and attempted to buy away Choco Taco from them.

"Dear @Unilever— I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Ohanian wrote.

Meanwhile, some of the blame is hilariously going to comedian Roy Wood Jr., who put Choco Taco in his bottom three of ice cream treats two years ago on Twitter. After the ice cream treat was announced to be discontinued, he said he was "vindicated."

"Always be brave enough to stand alone. This is a beautiful day," he said.