2 young children found alive in home with 2 dead adults in Wilkinsburg

Two toddlers, ages 3 and 1, were found alive inside a home with two dead adults in Wilkinsburg, authorities said.

Investigators believe 42-year-old Lamont Dunlap and 31-year-old Lamara Baldwin had been dead for several days in the home on Franklin Avenue, but they're still waiting to learn exactly how they died. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on either victim. Until the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office completes the autopsies, detectives said they don't know what caused the deaths.

What they do know is the scene inside the home suggests the adults had been dead since July 31 while the two little girls remained inside until they were discovered on Monday afternoon.

"I just don't know what could have possibly happened or what someone could have done or what the parents could have done," neighbor John Sloan told KDKA-TV on Tuesday. "This is a mystery."

The children were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being released into the custody of Allegheny County Children, Youth, and Families.

Police have not said what relationship Dunlap and Baldwin had to each other or to the two young girls.