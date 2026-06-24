4-year-old shot inside Rankin home

A 4-year-old was shot inside a home in Rankin on Tuesday, police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said it was called around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate the shooting of a 4-year-old who was being treated at Children's Hospital.

Police released limited details but said the preliminary investigation indicates the child was shot inside a home on Rankin Boulevard in the evening hours of Tuesday. Everyone involved has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

No other information was immediately released. Police didn't give an update on the child's condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.