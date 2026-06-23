3-year-old killed after teen driver crashes into outdoor dining area in Ohio, police say

A 3-year-old eating outside with her family was killed when a teen crashed into the outdoor dining area, police in Ohio said.

The Beachwood Police Department said in a news release that two people are facing charges in connection with the crash, including 18-year-old Jasmine McFadden, who investigators said was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Authorities said the crash happened on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. at City Barbeque in the Pavilion Shopping Center. According to the news release, McFadden was driving through the shopping center's parking lot when she left the road, crossed a curb and crashed into the outdoor dining area, hitting the 3-year-old as they ate with family members.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they died. The child has not been identified as of Tuesday night.

McFadden was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, while the passenger, 61-year-old Kenneth McFadden, was charged with obstructing official business and wrongful entrustment. Police said he initially told officers that he was driving the vehicle.

"The Beachwood Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones," the news release said. "We also recognize the impact of this incident on family members, witnesses, first responders, restaurant employees, and others affected by this tragedy.

"The department respectfully requests that the public honor the privacy of the victim's family during this difficult time."

Police said the investigation continues, as officers are working to "examine all factors that may have contributed to the crash."