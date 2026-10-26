3 kids found living in "House of Horrors" faced "disturbing mistreatment" from West Virginia couple, officials say

Three children found living in a "House of Horrors" faced "disturbing mistreatment" at the hands of a man and a woman in West Virginia, authorities said.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said 45-year-old Erica Lynn Sayre and her husband, 46-year-old Clifford Gale Sayre, were charged after an investigation into allegations of "prolonged physical and emotional abuse" involving three kids in their home.

In a news release posted to Facebook on Monday, Sheriff Ross Mellinger detailed how the children were living in a "real-life 'House of Horrors'" for many years, including being "tormented and harassed" about their dead biological parents.

The children told investigators that they were repeatedly struck, strangled, deprived of food and water and denied bathroom access, according to the news release. They also allegedly had soiled cat litter and dog feces dumped on their personal items and had to run barefoot on a gravel driveway as a punishment for "any conflicts" with Erica Lynn Sayre.

The sheriff said one of the children was told they'd be killed if they reported the abuse to authorities.

"During interviews, one of the children became visibly emotional and declared, 'I can't go back to that home,'" Mellinger wrote. "Another described years of alleged abuse and expressed that she 'just wants a normal life.'"

The investigation also allegedly found that Clifford Gale Sayre witnessed repeated abuse and failed to intervene. One of the children said in an interview that "mom hits us and Gale lets her," according to the Facebook post.

The children had scars consistent with their statements to investigators, the sheriff added. The children were removed from the residence. It was not immediately clear whether the kids were related to the Sayres or how they ended up with the couple.

"The children's statements corroborated one another as well as the physical evidence collected - contributing to the decision to seek felony charges against both adults," Mellinger said.

Erica Lynn Sayre faces three counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. Clifford Gale Sayre faces three counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury.