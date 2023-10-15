Chevy Chase Center continues charitable work in wake of Indiana County mass shooting

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - Despite an ongoing investigation into a mass shooting that took place inside the center during Indiana University of Pennsylvania's homecoming weekend, volunteers at the Chevy Chase Center were back this week to serve the community.

Posted to their Facebook page on Saturday morning, volunteers were on hand to serve meals to those in need this past week, even after a mass shooting took the life of one person and injured multiple others last weekend.

"When people come together, beautiful things happen," the post read. "When we serve together, we are serving the multitudes."

Dozens of community members and volunteers came to the center to pack boxes with food to help those in need.

Last weekend, during a private party at the center, police were called to the center just about a mile away from campus for reports of a shooting. The center was rented out for a private party that required a fee to get in.

About 150 people were inside when someone opened fire.

A 22-year-old from Pittsburgh was killed in the shooting and eight others were injured as a result. Two of the nine shot were students at IUP.

It's believed a fight led to the shots being fired during the party.