Investigation now underway to determine cause of deadly mass shooting near IUP campus

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - It's a place that's helped people for 50 years now turned into a crime scene after a mass shooting overnight in Indiana County.

"They exited that building in any way possible. People dove through windows, ran through doors, jumped over porch railings trying to get away from that scene," Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Dozens of shots were fired inside the Chevy Chase Community Center, leaving one person dead and eight others injured.

Six of those people remain hospitalized.

Police say this started as a noise complaint around midnight. One of the victims is still hospitalized and is in critical condition. As of now, two people have been released from the hospital.

"As you can imagine, this is a very complex and spread-out crime scene."

The FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and various police departments, including from out of state, are working around the clock after a mass shooting near IUP's campus.

"Thousands of pieces of evidence have been and continue to be collected."

Investigators spent most of the day on the scene collecting evidence, including clothing, cell phones, shell casings, and multiple guns. Police say they believe there were multiple gunmen when shots rang out inside the Chevy Chase Center.

"There were people running through that neighborhood, I will tell you they exited that building in any way possible. As you can imagine the chaos that would ensue from a number of gunshots in a relatively confined space," Bivens added.

Nine people were shot, killing one. Police say the victims are between the ages of 18 and 23 years old.

Two of the injured, are IUP students.

While it was homecoming weekend, state police say the shooting was not linked to the college festivities. Police say they're now using forensics on the shell casings found In hopes of identifying the shooters, and are hoping those who attended the event will come forward with any information.

"Even if you believe the information you have is not relevant, we're asking you to contact PSP and let them know what you know. The info you have may be helpful in the investigation," Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said.

The DA is asking for anyone who was at the event last night to come forward with any information to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Indiana barracks at 724-357-1960.