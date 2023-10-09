One killed, at least 8 injured in mass shooting near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

One dead, five injured in shooting near IUP's campus

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – At least one person is dead and eight others are wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning in White Township, not far from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. At this time, Pennsylvania State Police say there may be more than one shooter and they're still at large.

Police got called to respond just after 12:30 a.m. to the Chevy Chase Community Center off North 5th Avenue, a little more than a mile away from IUP's campus. They said the center was rented out for a private party that required a fee to get in. About 150 people were inside when someone opened fire.

The person who died is identified as a 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh. An 18-year-old from Chicago is in critical condition at the hospital, and five others wounded are also hospitalized. Besides the 18-year-old from Chicago, the seven others injured are between ages 18 and 23, with one from Florida and the rest from Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for IUP said at least two of the nine people shot were students.

Sunday morning outside the center, shoes could be seen scattered along the ground, left behind by people running from the gunfire.

Ellen Ober held back tears thinking about what happened when shots rang out just feet from her home, where she lives with her husband, Robert Miller. They heard about 20 gunshots.

"It's too scary and too much," Ober said. "Bang, bang, bang, over and over. It wasn't just one or two."

Miller looked out the window and saw folks racing out of the center.

"This whole parking lot was full of people running. They was all running down there and running out there, running out the backside over here," Miller said.

They trampled over one another, some exiting by the center's deck, breaking off a part of a fence.

"I knew something bad was going on," Miller said.

The circumstances behind the party remain unclear, but it was IUP's homecoming weekend.

IUP's alert system sent messages to students to stay in a secure location until 6:40 a.m.

A spokesperson for IUP told KDKA the school did not sponsor the party, but confirmed students were there.

"There were young people there and they shouldn't been on the sidewalk bleeding," Ober said.

On Facebook, the center's executive director, Brandi Ports released the following statement:

"I know our community will be waking up to the news that there was a shooting at the community center last night. As the Executive Director, I need to personally address this. First and foremost, we are praying for everyone involved in the incident that occurred tonight. We will be closed until further notice. We will keep the community updated as we can. Please be in prayer for those involved, for our community, and for our staff and volunteers. If anyone has any information, please contact the [state police]."

People in the neighborhood said the center helps provide meals to those in need.

"They were trying to make the center better for everybody," a former IUP employee, who didn't want to be identified, said.

Now they hope it doesn't close for good, as they seek justice for the community.

"It's just not right," Ober said.

Police said late Sunday they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

A former employee of IUP told KDKA it's not uncommon for students at the university to rent out the center for events.

In a letter sent to students, the university's vice president of student affairs addressed feelings of fear and worry that could impact the student body:

"IUP is a community that cares about one another. Your safety and security is our priority, and we continue to look for ways to improve our processes. Because we are a community, we welcome, we need, your help."

The university also shared they have counseling available for those who may want to talk.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the ATF are offering a combined $15,000 reward for the identification of individuals responsible for the shooting.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he was briefed overnight on the shooting.

"As [state police] investigate, Lori and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We ask anyone with information to reach out to the state police. Our hearts are with the White Township community."

