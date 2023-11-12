Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana welcome their 6th child

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed a new child, Ramsay announced on Instagram Saturday alongside several photos of the new baby.

Jesse James Ramsay is the couple's third son, alongside three daughters — bringing the grand total of the 57-year-old's "brigade" to six children.

The couple has been married since 1996, and 49-year-old Tana is a cookbook author and TV presenter herself.

At seven pounds, 10 ounces, the newest addition to the family is a "whopper," Ramsey said, adding that Jesse is "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade."

"What an amazing birthday present," wrote Ramsay, whose birthday was on November 8th — a birth date he shares with his 22-year-old daughter, Tilly.

But are there more children in the future for the couple?

Ramsay shut down speculation on social media: "3 boys, 3 girls…. Done."