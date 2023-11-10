Taste Of The Town: Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Downtown Miami

MIAMI - Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay recently officially opened his seventh U.S. location of Hell's Kitchen, the renowned restaurant inspired by his hit TV culinary cooking show is right in downtown Miami.

"The doors to Hell's Kitchen are finally open. I am so happy to be here," said Ramsay.

The restaurant is a 2 story grandiose space featuring a huge live- theatre-style open kitchen.

"I think it's the buzz, the excitement, the unscripted drama and then look, you are live.

You are sat in front of this incredible kitchen and only God knows what's going to happen, he said,

And like on his popular culinary competition shows, Ramsay told CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo, the kitchen will be the center point of all the action.

"Kitchens are boisterous, exciting environments and at this level, we want the very best. There's 350 staff here, a lot of local talent that are going to be put on the map, climb that culinary ladder and some of the ex-contestants will also be frequenting the restaurant," he said.

Ramsay, who has 7 Michelin stars under his belt, said Miami is the place to be.

"Well, first of all, my mate (David Beckham) has got a little soccer team here and he's doing incredibly well," he said.

It's not the Brit pack invasion, but I think more than anything this city is multicultural.

It's multi-faceted. This part of downtown has just revolutionized eating.

Here is a Chef Ramsay Recipe:

Chilli Beef Lettuce Wraps Recipe

SERVES 4

Ingredients

Olive oil, for frying

1/2 pound of lean chopped /minced beef

1/2 pound of minced pork

Toasted sesame oil, for frying

2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

5 pieces of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1–2 red chillies, deseeded and chopped

1 tbsp light brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

Zest of 1 lime, juice of ¹/³

3 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 little gem lettuces, separated into leaves, to serve

FOR THE DRESSING

1 tbsp soy sauce

Juice of ½ lime

1 tsp sesame oil

½ red chilli, thinly sliced

Small bunch of coriander leaves, chopped

1–2 tsp fish sauce, to taste

1 tsp light brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

Heat a large frying pan and add a little oil. Mix the minced beef and pork together. Season with salt and pepper and mix well to ensure the seasoning is evenly distributed. Fry the mince in the hot pan for 5–7 minutes until crisp and brown and broken down to a fine consistency. Drain the crisped mince in a sieve – this will help it stay crispy. Set aside.

Wipe out the pan and add a tablespoon of toasted sesame oil. Add the garlic, ginger and chilli. Fry with a pinch of salt and the sugar for 2 minutes. Add the drained mince and stir to mix.

Add the fish sauce and heat through. Stir in the lime zest and juice, then add the spring onions, stirring for 30 seconds. Turn off the heat.

Mix all the dressing ingredients together and adjust to taste.

To serve, spoon some of the mince mixture into the lettuce leaves, drizzle with a little dressing and serve.