Chef Bill Fuller: Chile Colorado

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few hours, it will officially be fall!

That means temperatures dropping, sweater weather, and hearty comfort food.

However, hearty doesn't have to mean heavy or unhealthy so Chef Bill Fuller from the Big Burrito Group joined us in the PTL Kitchen to show us two ways to make Chile Colorado!

Traditional Chile Colorado

For The Chile Paste

3oz. Dried Guajillo chiles

1qt. Chicken stock, divided

1C. Roasted Tomato Sauce

For the Chile Colorado

Beef chuck, cut into 1-inch chunks *see notes

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 Tbs. Oil

1 Medium onion, diced

6 Garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbs. Ground cumin

1 Tbs. Dried oregano

1 Tbs. Apple cider vinegar

2 Tbs. Masa harina

Salt and pepper to taste

Steamed rice

Pico di Gallo

Flour tortillas

1 C. Sliced Radishes

To Make Guajillo Chili Paste

Remove the stems and seeds from the chiles.

Place the chiles on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 30 seconds total – in 2 intervals of 15 seconds each.

Heat 2 cups of chicken stock until warm in a medium pot.

Submerge the chiles into the broth cover and bring to a simmer.

Place the chiles, roasted tomato sauce, and the liquid into a blender and puree, and process until smooth. About 2 minutes. Set aside.

Note: When blending hot liquids, you must hold the blender lid down with a kitchen towel to prevent the lid from popping up violently. Also, pulse the liquid a couple of times before turning on to get it moving.

To Make the Chile Colorado

Season the beef well with salt and ground black pepper. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the beef to the pot in a single layer and sear on all sides until the beef turns dark brown. Do this in two batches to prevent over-crowding the pot and steaming the meat. Remove the seared beef to a Bowl and set it aside. Add onions to the pot with a little more oil and cook by stirring for about 3 to 4 minutes or until the onions become soft and translucent. Add garlic and cook for 1 additional minute. Add the spices and cook for 1 minute stirring constantly. Return the beef and any collected juices back to the pot. Add the Guajillo Chile Paste and the remaining broth and stir to combine. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the pot to get all the caramelization into the broth. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and cook stirring occasionally for about 1.5 hours or until the beef is tender. You may need a little water from time to time if it gets too dry. When the beef is tender, prepare masa harina slurry. Mix masa harina in a separate bowl with a couple of tablespoons of water. Mix well. Stir slurry and vinegar into beef stew. Adjust seasoning. Serve with rice, tortillas, sliced radish, and pico di Gallo.

Pico di Gallo