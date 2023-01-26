Chef Bill Fuller: Beef Birria Tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Bill Fuller is showing us how to make a warm and spicy recipe to heat things up this winter.

Beef Birria Tacos

Serves 6-8

(Photo Credit: Bill Fuller)

Ingredients

Adobo

4 ea. dried guajillo chiles - stemmed, seeded, and deveined

4 ea. dried pasilla chiles - stemmed, seeded, and deveined

15 ea. dried arbol chiles - stemmed and seeded

6 clove garlic - peeled

3 C chicken stock

4 ea. whole cloves

1 Tbs. kosher salt

40 g. fresh ginger

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 Tbs. Mexican oregano

½ tsp. ground Cinnamon

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 Tbs. white vinegar

Birria

5-6 # chuck roast, cut into large chunks

2 C. diced onions

8 ea. cloves garlic - peeled and smashed

5 ea. avocado leaves

Adobo from above

Salt and pepper

To Serve

22 ea. corn tortillas

2 Tbs. reserved beef fat

8 oz. queso asadero or Oaxaca cheese or Chihuahua cheese

½ C chopped cilantro

1 C. diced and rinsed white onion

Your favorite hot sauces

Sliced avocado

Black beans

Steamed rice

Adobo Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Spread chilis on a sheet pan. Toast in the oven for about 8 minutes or until toast and fragrant. minutes.

3. Place toasted chilis, 6 cloves garlic, cloves, and steasoopn of salt in a sauce pan. Cove with stock. Bring to a boil. Simmer until chilies are soft, about 20 minutes.

4. Add contents of the sauce pan to the blender. Add remaining Adobo ingredients. Puree very well. Reserve.

Birria Instructions

1. Heat a wide large sauce pan with a well-fitting lid or cast iron Dutch oven on the stove over high heat.

2. Season the meat heavily on all sides with salt and pepper.

3. Sear the meat in batches making sure not to crowd the pan.

4. When all meat is seared, pour off any excess fat.

5. Add to the pot the diced onions, smashed garliuc cloves, avocado leaves. Top with Seared beef, fitting it in snugly.

6. Pour Adobo over meat. If necessary, add a little water (or stock) to almost cover the meat.

7. Bring to a strong simmer. Cover with the lid.

5. Place the pot in the oven and cook for 2-3 hours or until fork-tender.

6. When done, remove the pot from the oven. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside to cool slightly.

7. Strain the liquid and discard the contents in the strainer. Collect fat from the top and reserve. Reserve liquid as well.

8. Clean the meat, removing any bones, gristle, or large chunks of fat.

9. Return the meat to the pot, cover with some of the reserved liquid. Keep warm.

Serving Instructions

1. Heat the a little of the reserved fat in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Place tortillas on the skillet. Don't flip until the tortilla firms up.

2. Once you flip the tortilla, add some of the shredded meat and cheese. Fold over and fry on each side until somewhat crisp.

3. Serve with a bowl of the broth, cilantro, fresh onions, and hot sauce.