Popular Pitt athletic apparel kiosk owner Chas Bonasorte dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Popular Pitt athletic apparel kiosk owner and national champion football player Chas Bonasorte has died.

Bonasorte, a Hazelwood native, played at Pitt from 1972 to 1976 and was a part of the school's national championship team in his final year there.

During his time on the football team, he was known as "The Kamikaze Kid" for how he played with a reckless demeanor during special teams plays.

After he was done playing football at Pitt, he become a popular mainstay in Oakland when he opened The Pittsburgh Stop apparel kiosk in 1989.

He started out selling shirts and shorts outside the William Pitt Union, ultimately opening the kiosk that's currently located at Forbes and Bigelow.

In a statement, Pitt officials called Bonasorte "a legend on campus and in Oakland for decades."

Bonasorte was 70 years old and is survived by his fiancee and her three children.