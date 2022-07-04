Off-duty police officer shot, killed during altercation in Blawnox

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Oakdale Borough police officer who was off-duty was shot and killed during an altercation in Blawnox.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers and paramedics were called out to the 400 block of Fountain Street just after 10:30 on Sunday night for a report of a shooting.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to area hospitals and were last listed in critical condition.

During the County Police investigation, detectives discovered that the shooting was the result of an altercation in the street.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was taken into surgery.

Police say the man who died at the hospital was a police officer serving with the Borough of Oakdale, who was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police say detectives will work with the District Attorney's Office when it comes to the filing of any charges.

