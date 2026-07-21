Former Charleroi glass plant up for sale

More than a year after the historic Corelle glass plant closed its doors in Charleroi, Washington County, the future of one of the Mon Valley's most recognizable industrial sites is now up for grabs.

The former facility, which operated for more than 130 years, has officially been listed for sale. Brokers say the goal is to find a buyer who can bring new jobs and new investment back to the community.

Glass made there found its way into homes across America, but in 2025, the furnaces went cold and hundreds of years of manufacturing history came to an end.

The site has sat vacant since last year's closure, but brokers believe its existing infrastructure could make it attractive to manufacturers looking to expand.

"What makes it unique is the rail access, proximity to Pittsburgh and the heavy industrial zoning. Those characteristics will offer a wide variety of potential uses," said Chris Draper, senior vice president for GA Group.

The property sits about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh with direct access to Interstate 70.

According to Draper, interest is already coming from manufacturers drawn to both the site's industrial footprint and history.

"I envision having a replacement turnkey user here that manufactures a product, relies heavily on the workforce that's available in this community, and grows with the property. There's a good amount of acreage here to do a lot with, and I think it provides a unique opportunity."

For a community that watched one of its largest employers shut down, many are hoping the next company that comes through these gates brings workers with it.

GA Group says interested buyers have until Aug. 13 to submit formal offers for the property. After that, the company will review bids and begin negotiations with potential buyers.