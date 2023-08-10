Watch CBS News
Assault, harassment charges withdrawn against DA Zappala's son

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Assault and harassment charges were withdrawn against Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala's son, according to court documents. 

A judge withdrew the charges against Stephen John Zappala on Thursday.

He was charged after a domestic dispute on July 23 at his home in Ben Avon Heights, Ohio Township police said. Officers found a victim with physical evidence that supported the allegation, according to the criminal complaint. 

After his arrest, court paperwork showed he was released on non-monetary bond and the state attorney general's office took over the case. 

August 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

