2 charged after 16-year-old boy shot, killed in Wilkinsburg on Easter

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are charged with homicide after police said a 16-year-old standing outside a home in Wilkinsburg was shot and killed on Easter Sunday.

According to Allegheny County police, 16-year-old Kevin Wilson was standing outside a residence on Hill Avenue when two people got into a fight and shots were fired.

Dispatchers were notified of the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. on March 31. When first responders got there, they found Wilson and took him to a hospital, where he died.

Wilkinsburg police called in Allegheny County's homicide unit to investigate. Detectives said through surveillance video and witness interviews, they determined 23-year-old Kira Jackson and 23-year-old Alicia Johnson were responsible for the shooting. Police said Wilson wasn't involved in the initial fight.

A total of 15 casings from multiple guns were recovered from the street after the shooting, police said.

Both Jackson and Johnson are charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police said Jackson was taken into custody and is in the Allegheny County Jail pending arraignment, but authorities are still looking for Johnson. She's considered potentially armed and dangerous, police said. If you see her, don't approach her and call 911.

A day after Wilson was killed, two other teens were shot in the Pittsburgh area. A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death after first responders were called to the intersection of Margaretta and Pitcairn in Braddock on Monday night. Another teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition.