Juvenile killed in late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg on Sunday night.

Police say that the shooting happened along Hill Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

kdka-wilkinsburg-hill-street-shooting.jpg
A juvenile was killed in a shooting along Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County Police are investigating.  KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

When police arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation into the deadly shooting. 

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 12:51 AM EDT

