1 juvenile killed, 1 juvenile injured in Pittsburgh-area shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One juvenile was killed and another juvenile was injured in a shooting in Braddock.

Police and EMS were called to the intersection of Margaretta and Pitcairn streets on Monday at around 7:50 p.m. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene.

One boy was killed in the shooting and another boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The ages or identities of the victims are not known at this time. It is not clear if there are any arrests or suspects.

