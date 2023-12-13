Center Township officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in Good Samaritan's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Center Township officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly pushed a man who was trying to help a shooting victim in a Walmart parking lot last year.

An investigating grand jury recommended charges against John Hawk in Kenneth Vinyard's death. Hawk, who was off duty at the time, was also charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and perjury.

According to the criminal complaint, Hawk caused Vinyard's death after he hit him in the chest and performed "a leg sweep," causing Vinyard to fall backward and hit the asphalt "in a reckless or grossly negligent manner."

Joel Sansone, the attorney for Kenneth Vinyard's family, said the officer pushed and killed Vinyard when he was trying to help a shooting victim in the parking lot of the Monaca Walmart last November.

An attorney said 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard was pushed and killed by an off-duty police officer while trying to help a shooting victim at a Walmart in Monaca. (Photo: Provided)

The victim's estate was awarded nearly $1 million to settle the civil lawsuit, but his family's lawyer has repeatedly called for charges against the officer.

The coroner ruled Vinyard's death an accident and said the cause was hypertensive and atherosclerotic disease, saying, "blunt force trauma of the head and associated stress that occurred during the confrontation contributed to his demise."

