Rescue pulls 8 cats from "Hell House" hoarding situation in Pennsylvania, with more still inside

An animal rescue says it pulled eight cats out of a "Hell House" in York County, Pennsylvania, but it's believed more than a dozen other cats are still inside, and more than 10 have already died.

Castaway Critters posted on Facebook on Wednesday, saying they had to wear HAZMAT suits to go into the house in Glen Rock because the smell of ammonia was so strong.

"Roaches. Bed bugs. Mice. Fleas. Ticks. Lice," the rescue wrote. "That was just the beginning and a small part of what these animals have dealt with for a long time."

Castaway Critters described the hoarding situation as a "Hell House." A two-day-old kitten was found under a pile of rubble, apparently the only survivor in her litter. The rescue said it will continue to dig through "feces, bugs and garbage" to make sure there are no others.

An animal rescue says it pulled eight cats out of a "Hell House" in York County, Pennsylvania, but it's believed more than a dozen other cats are still inside, and more than 10 already died. (Photo: Castaway Critters/Facebook)

"What we saw and felt? You can never be prepared, no matter how many times you do this," the rescue wrote. "You walk in and you see a scared family of animals that have literally survived together in conditions that are indescribable. It will break your soul and shake you to your core."

Castaway Critters said they believe there were more than 20 cats in the house, and they'll keep going back until they get them all. Traps have been set out for the cats they weren't able to grab with their hands.

The rescue asked for donations to help cover medical care, and so far, a Facebook post has raised over $5,000.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.