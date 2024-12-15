Watch CBS News
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh asking for public's help in identifying North Side vandal

By Patrick Damp

Virgin Mary statue vandalized at St. Peter's Church
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is on the lookout for someone who vandalized a statue of the Virgin Mary. 

The vandalism happened at Saint Peter Church on the city's North Side. 

Maintenance staff found the statue broken into pieces, as well as missing its head, on Friday morning. 

They were working on Friday and found it near the entrance to a side building. They proceeded to contact the police. 

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism of the statue, they're asked to call Pittsburgh police or the church security office at 412-456-3148. 

