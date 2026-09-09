What is the "Cat in the Hat" trend? Pennsylvania school district warns of "disturbing" viral posts.

A social media trend involving artificial intelligence footage of Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat" is prompting warnings from school districts about safety.

The videos edit a live-action Cat in the Hat into photos or videos of real places, including outside homes and schools, often at night. In some cases, the videos contain clear or veiled threats. Some of the videos also appear to be made with the help of AI.

In response, law enforcement agencies and school districts across the country, including in Pennsylvania, have issued warnings about the viral trend. The Harrisburg School District in south-central Pennsylvania posted a warning about the "threatening and disturbing" posts that can cause "fear and alarm."

"While there have NOT been credible threats, law enforcement officials have warned that these posts can cause fear and alarm among students and staff," the district's post said. "Always take any threatening content involving real schools or students seriously."

The school district advises students not to share posts featuring the Cat and not to assume the post is harmless. It also added that students can report any suspicious video to Safe2Say Something, the state-run reporting system.

"Even if it's a joke, naming real people or locations can be dangerous," the post went on to say.

In western Pennsylvania, the Albert Gallatin Area School District in Fayette County said in late August that it was aware of a Cat in the Hat video involving the high school. The district said there was no threat, but it did take extra precautions.