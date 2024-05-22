Cashew Chicken Kabobs recipe | Cooking with Rania

Watch CBS News
Cashew Chicken Kabobs recipe

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just in time for grilling season, Rania Harris has a recipe you can put on the barbecue this weekend.

Cashew Chicken Kabobs

  • 1 ½ cups unsalted roasted cashews, plus more, chopped, for serving
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons red curry paste (depending on desired heat)
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (1 ¼ pounds total), cut into 1 ½-inch pieces
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 8 ounces vermicelli rice noodles, broken in half
  • 1 English cucumber
  • 2 large carrots, peeled
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • 1 cup butter lettuce – torn into small pieces
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

Soak eight 8-inch wooden skewers in water 15 minutes or use metal skewers for threading the chicken. In a food processor, pulse cashews with curry paste and ¾  cup water until smooth. Combine 1 cup of cashew mixture with 1/3 cup water. Toss chicken with remaining mixture; lightly season with salt. Thread chicken onto skewers.

With a vegetable peeler, shave cucumber and carrots into wide, paper-thin ribbons.

Bring a large pot  of salted water to a boil to have ready to cook the noodles while the chicken is grilling.

Heat a grill or grill pan to medium-high; lightly brush with oil. Grill the chicken in batches if needed, 6 to 8 minutes per side, transferring to a plate as done.

Cook noodles until just tender, about 2 minutes; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain well.

Serve, with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, carrots, cashew sauce, chopped cashews, and lime wedges.

Serves: 4 - 6

First published on May 22, 2024 / 9:10 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

