Multiple apartments and vehicles damaged overnight in Pittsburgh after being hit by gunfire

Pittsburgh police are searching for multiple suspects after several rounds of gunfire damaged vehicles and apartments on Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 11 p.m. on Friday night, officers from Zone 2 were dispatched following two ShotSpotter alerts that totaled 30 rounds fired in the 2000 block of Webster Avenue.

Once they arrived, a witness told police that he had heard some noises outside of his apartment, and when he came outside, he saw four people going through his vehicle.

The witness then said he did not know who the four people were, and when he went to confront them, they began firing.

Police said that at least four vehicles and "multiple" occupied apartments were damaged by the gunshots.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to public safety.

Detectives processed the scene and recovered shell casings from the shots fired. No one is in custody as of Saturday morning.