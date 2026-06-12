Two Pittsburgh neighborhoods to get millions of dollars in upgrades to reduce flooding

For decades, Pittsburgh's Carrick and Overbrook neighborhoods have been prone to flooding. Every rainfall, residents say, leads to homes flooded, debris everywhere, and a mess for them to clean up.

Now, the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Water announced a $6.8 million project designed to help reduce flooding, improve stormwater management, and enhance neighborhood infrastructure.

"When major rain comes down and just sweeps through the street. Debris comes out and floods everything. Neighbors' house has been flooded almost every summer," said Bill Meyer, whose lived in Carrick for decades.

The lack of proper storm drainage and the landscape of the neighborhood do no favors when rain comes through, cascading through homes, yards, and down the road. Even with some efforts over the years, the flooding is still bad.

"They finally covered it and put piping in, but it's not sufficient. Dairy Queen at the bottom of the hill, they get flooded every summer," said Meyer.

With the project, there will be work on a range of things, including a new storm sewer system, catch basins, manholes, green infrastructure, and roadway improvements.

The work will take place along Stewart Avenue between Sawmill Run Blvd. and Parkdale Street, parts of Parkdale Street, Esther Way, Horning Street, and Carol Circle.

Pat Bigley has lived in Carol Circle for 40-plus years and has always been an advocate trying to bring improvements to the infrastructure. He says he's happy the day has come when hopefully this project will lead to a change in what they see with flooding.

"I'm happy it's going to happen and see it complete. I'm sure the whole neighborhood will be happy to see it complete," said Pat Bigley.

"It was overdue. This has been happening for years and years," said Meyer.

Work for the project is set to begin in July of 2026 and wrap up in September of 2027.