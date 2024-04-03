Pitt freshman guard Carlton Carrington announces intention to enter NBA Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a stellar individual season, the Pitt Panthers Men's Basketball Team will be without a breakout freshman star.

On Wednesday morning, guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington announced his intention to leave the program and enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

"Bub had a terrific year and has put himself in position to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft," said head coach Jeff Capel. "We have been in constant communication with him and his family throughout and are in full support of the decision. Bub is a talented, young player with a bright future at the next level. Bub and his family will continue to be a part of our Pitt Basketball family and we look forward to supporting them and watching him compete in the NBA."

This past season, he was the only freshman to average 13.5 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game.

"After weighing my basketball options with my family and coaches, I have decided to pursue my childhood dream of playing in the NBA," Carrington said in a statement posted to social media. "The growth in my game over the past year and the opportunity to showcase my abilities at Pitt have helped make this a reality. I will miss my teammates and coaches as well as the terrific culture of Pitt Basketball and the support of the University of Pittsburgh community, but am eager to continue my growth and development at the next level."

Of the eight freshmen to have the same averages as Carrington, seven of them were picked to the top 15 of the NBA Draft.

Carrington becomes the second Pitt player to bypass NCAA eligibility and enter the NBA Draft under Head Coach Jeff Capel.