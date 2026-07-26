Deaths of 2 teachers one day apart leave school district in Ohio heartbroken

The deaths of two Princeton City Schools staff members have left a community heartbroken, leaders in Ohio said.

The deaths of Carlee Bongiorno (left) and Justin Randle (right) have rocked Princeton City Schools in Ohio. (Photo Credit: Princeton City Schools)

Carlee Bongiorno and Justin Randle died within a day of each other, Princeton City Schools Superintendent Mari Phillips said in Instagram posts remembering each. Bongiorno died on July 15, while Randle died on July 16. The comments section of each post was filled with people mourning the two staff members.

Teacher remembered for kindness

In the Instagram post, Phillips said Bongiorno was teaching STEM classes at Princeton Community Middle School. She had a passion for music and will be remembered for "making the world a kinder place." She worked in education for 19 years.

"Mrs. Bongiorno was a valued member of the Princeton family whose kindness, dedication, and care for others made a lasting impact on our students, staff, and community," Phillips said.

Beloved paraprofessional dies

Randle was a beloved paraprofessional and coach at Princeton Community Middle School, according to the Instagram post. His impact went "well beyond the classroom."

"He made students feel seen, valued, and capable of life success, a legacy that will remain with his students for years to come. This loss of a cherished member of our community is deeply felt by staff, students, and all who loved him," Phillips wrote on Instagram.

The school district said counseling services are available to anyone in need of support.

"We appreciate the community's love and support for our Viking Family," the district said.

The district did not provide specific information surrounding the deaths of each staff member.