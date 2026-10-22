CardVault by Tom Brady opening new location in Pittsburgh's Strip District

Pittsburgh's Strip District is getting a new trading card shop that's owned by NFL great Tom Brady.

CardVault by Tom Brady will be opening on Nov. 1 at The Terminal along Smallman Street in the Strip District, the company announced.

"Pittsburgh is one of America's great sports cities, and we're excited to bring CardVault to its passionate community of fans and collectors," said Chris Costa, co-Founder and managing Partner of CardVault by Tom Brady. "Our 20th store reflects the momentum we're building nationwide as we introduce a new generation of collectors to the hobby."

There are currently CardVault locations in operation around the country, including shops in Boston, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Brady, who retired from professional football in 2023 and is the lead color commentator for Fox Sports' NFL coverage, is one of six co-founders of the company.

CardVault describes itself as "the premier destination" for sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia.

In addition to being able to buy, sell and trade items at stores, CardVault also offers grading services, where cards and items can be authenticated.

A grand opening ceremony is expected to be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.