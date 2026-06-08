Woman kills man and then self in Pennsylvania murder-suicide, officials say

A man and woman were found dead in a Carbon County, Pennsylvania, mobile home in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

The Carbon County Coroner's Office said Monday in a news release on Facebook that 59-year-old Samuel Douglas Macadam and 58-year-old Beth Allyson Esa were pronounced dead on Friday morning. The news release said Macadam's death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound, while Esa's death was ruled a suicide due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds. It was not immediately clear how the two knew each other.

Authorities said the Kidder Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police were called to a residence on State Street in East Side Borough after "concerns were raised" following a 911 hang-up call. At the scene, law enforcement found two people dead inside a mobile home on the property. The two were pronounced dead by the coroner at around 3:40 a.m.

The coroner said authorities believe this was a murder-suicide, and there is no known threat to the public.

Police are investigating. No other information was released.