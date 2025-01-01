Pittsburgh-area man among those injured in New Orleans attack on Bourbon Street

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, man was among those injured in the deadly attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday.

Jeremi Sensky suffered two broken legs as a result of the incident, his family confirmed to KDKA-TV on Wednesday night.

Sensky went into surgery for his injuries around 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Jeremi Sensky, a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania man, is one of the injured victims of the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo Credit: Submitted

Family members also confirmed that they have been able to communicate with Sensky since he was taken in for surgery.

Sensky and his family were in New Orleans to celebrate the holiday when a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said. The driver was killed by police.

Officials later identified the truck driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen from Texas.

A black ISIS flag was flying from the truck's rear bumper, and the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

The attacker drove around barricades and onto the sidewalk of Bourbon Street, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said, avoiding barriers that had been placed by police. Kirkpatrick said the man "was trying to run over as many people as he could."

Officials react to "horrific act of violence"

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called the attack "a horrific act of violence" and said he and his wife were "praying for all the victims and first responders on scene."

President Biden said in a statement he has directed his administration to "ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind."

President-elect Donald Trump also acknowledged the attack in a post on TruthSocial.

"Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department," Trump said, in part.