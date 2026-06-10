Campground employee's disappearance in Pennsylvania prompts search, police say

The disappearance of a campground employee in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, has prompted a massive search, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said 43-year-old Matthew Callahan, a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park employee, was reported missing on Tuesday night.

Matthew Callahan was reported missing on June 9, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

In a news release on Wednesday, state police said troopers were called to the campground in Springfield Township around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a missing man. Callahan was reported missing by campground management after his maintenance cart was discovered unattended at the far end of the campground, officials said. Employees searched the area but could not find him, according to law enforcement.

"Due to concerns for his welfare and known medical issues, an extensive search operation was initiated," state police said.

State police said Tuesday's search involved volunteer fire departments on the ground, UTV and drone searches, and bloodhounds. Callahan was not found Tuesday night, state police said.

Callahan is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. The picture provided by police was taken on Tuesday, the day he was reported missing. The search continues for Callahan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the state police at their Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111.