Camber Pharmaceuticals recalls pneumonia medication due to heart risk

Camber Pharmaceuticals has recalled some of its pneumonia medicine because it could be contaminated with a bacteria that can permanently damage someone's heart.

Atovaquone Oral Suspension — specifically lot #E220182 — has a potential Bacillus cereus contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a recall notice. People with compromised immune systems who are exposed to Bacillus cereus could contract a bacterial infection or endocarditis — a potentially life-threatening inflammation of heart valves, the FDA said.

Camber didn't disclose how the bacteria may have gotten into its product. The New Jersey-based company said in a statement last month that no one has reported falling ill after using the recalled batch of Atovaquone Oral.

The recalled medication comes in a beige, 210 milliliter bottle with a December 2023 expiration date. Camber distributed the bottles nationwide to retail pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors, according to the recall notice. Any customer or retailer with the product should stop using or selling it and throw it away, the FDA said.

Camber, a subsidiary of India-based Hetero Drugs, said it's notifying customers and distributors about the recall by postal mail and email. Customers with questions about the recall can call 1-877-597-0878 or email rxrecalls@inmar.com. Anyone experiencing an illness from the product can report the problem to the FDA online at www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm or call 1-800-332-1088.

The Atovaquone recall comes roughly four years after Camber recalled some blood pressure medication. The company recalled 87 lots of losartan in 2019 because the tablets contained an animal carcinogen — N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid, or NMBA. Hetero Labs found the NMBA during a testing of its product, the FDA said at the time.

Camber also announced two recalls in 2018 — one in August for its heart failure medication Valsartan and another in September for its asthma medicine Montelukast.