Steelers captain Cam Heyward to appear on Hot Ones Football Special

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fresh off of signing a new three-year extension with the Steelers, defensive tackle Cam Heyward also announced that he will be appearing on the hit, YouTube talk show Hot Ones.

& now a special announcement from this week’s guest on the Hot Ones Football Special, @CamHeyward 🔥 pic.twitter.com/58XqYA9wvP — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 3, 2024

Heyward becomes another football player to appear on the show and joins a list that includes Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Von Miller.

The show, hosted by Sean Evans, is an interview series where Evans grills the guests about their profession, their lives, and so much more while they share 10 chicken wings and each wing gets progressively more spicy.

You can tune into Hot Ones on the First We Feast YouTube channel right here.

Heyward re-signs with the Steelers

Earlier this offseason, Heyward was quoted as saying he wanted to be "one of those one-helmet guys" meaning he didn't want to play for any team other than the Steelers.

However, it was a summer of uncertainty as this upcoming season was the final year of his current contract, and negotiations between Heyward and the Steelers appeared to have reached an impasse.

The 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner and team captain seemed poised to play out the year without a contract extension.

That was until Tuesday when the team announced they had signed him to a three-year extension.

"How unlikely! Yet here we are. Thank you [Steelers]," he posted on his Instagram page after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Heyward was drafted by the Steelers in the 2011 draft 31st overall and has spent his entire career with the Steelers.

In 194 games, he's recorded 80.5 sacks and 404 solo tackles.