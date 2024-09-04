Watch CBS News
Steelers captain Cam Heyward to appear on Hot Ones Football Special

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Sept. 3, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Sept. 3, 2024 18:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fresh off of signing a new three-year extension with the Steelers, defensive tackle Cam Heyward also announced that he will be appearing on the hit, YouTube talk show Hot Ones. 

Heyward becomes another football player to appear on the show and joins a list that includes Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Von Miller. 

The show, hosted by Sean Evans, is an interview series where Evans grills the guests about their profession, their lives, and so much more while they share 10 chicken wings and each wing gets progressively more spicy. 

You can tune into Hot Ones on the First We Feast YouTube channel right here

Heyward re-signs with the Steelers

Earlier this offseason, Heyward was quoted as saying he wanted to be "one of those one-helmet guys" meaning he didn't want to play for any team other than the Steelers. 

However, it was a summer of uncertainty as this upcoming season was the final year of his current contract, and negotiations between Heyward and the Steelers appeared to have reached an impasse. 

The 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner and team captain seemed poised to play out the year without a contract extension. 

That was until Tuesday when the team announced they had signed him to a three-year extension

"How unlikely! Yet here we are. Thank you [Steelers]," he posted on his Instagram page after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal. 

Heyward was drafted by the Steelers in the 2011 draft 31st overall and has spent his entire career with the Steelers. 

In 194 games, he's recorded 80.5 sacks and 404 solo tackles. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

