Pittsburgh Steeler Cam Heyward and some of his teammates are giving back to the community before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday marked 10 years of paying it forward during the holidays for Heyward and the Heyward House by teaming up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for another year of his Thanksgiving dinner distribution.

Heyward and his teammates passed out turkeys and groceries to people who need a little extra help this holiday season.

The food bank said Heyward has given out more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to Pittsburgh families in need since 2017.

The Steelers defensive tackle credits his teammates and mom for being a motivation, pushing him to keep giving back.

"I think we all have a duty to give back, and this is a great explanation of how to entrench yourself in the community," Heyward said. "Rubio and Jobity, they get to see up close what we're doing. It's not just our words, it's not just beating our chest or anything, it's about getting down, serving our community and having fun doing it," Heyward said.

"Because it's the holidays, man, people are going through a lot right now, there's so much negativity going on in the world, whether it's globally or even just here in Pittsburgh, and it's so important to take a minute, get out in the community and make sure that people see us for human beings as who we are and not just see us on the TV," Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt said.

"This time of year, in particular, when the need is highest, having Cam and bringing out the defensive players that come out and support our neighbors here on the ground in Duquesne, giving them that food directly, that means even more because it puts smiles on their faces," said Brian Gulish, vice president of marketing and communications for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

With this being Heyward's 10th annual holiday food distribution, the food bank honored Heyward and his mother, Charlotte, with a special recognition. After the event, staff and volunteers came together to celebrate the work he has done and how he has supported the organization.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank said for every dollar donated, they can help provide up to three meals this holiday season.