A Butler County mother is facing charges after allegedly violating a court order intended to protect her children from sexual abuse.

Investigators say she not only allowed sexual abuse to occur but watched it happen, adding that the mother admitted to intentionally arranging situations for the abuse to occur so she could watch.

According to investigators, one of her children was 6 years old.

The allegations against a 35-year-old mother from Lyndora are outlined in a criminal complaint filed by Butler City police. KDKA-TV is not identifying the mother to protect the children's identities.

Investigators say there was already a history of abuse.

Court documents revealed there have been previous reports and findings of sexual assault involving the children, prompting a court order prohibiting them from spending any unsupervised time together.

But detectives say their mother knowingly violated that order. In the affidavit of probable cause, the detective specifically points to the woman's alleged admission.

Investigators say she deliberately arranged situations in which her children were alone, or believed they were alone, so she could observe sexual activity between them.

During forensic interviews, investigators say the children disclosed details of repeated sexual abuse. Despite protection already ordered by the court, detectives allege the abuse continued.

Another aspect of this case is the timeline.

According to court documents, Butler City police received the ChildLine report that prompted this investigation on Nov. 7, 2025, but the criminal complaint against the mother wasn't filed until Nov. 12, 2026.

KDKA-TV spoke with criminal defense attorney Ryan Tutera about what could count for that length of time between the initial report and the filing of charges.

"A lot of times, police are subjected to the best information available at the time of receiving it, so if they don't have fresh, current info or info that can be corroborated, sometimes that can prevent a prosecution of the charges and an arrest of the defendant who was alleged to have committed those crimes," Tutera said.

The mother is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. She is due in court later next month for her preliminary hearing.