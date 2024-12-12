Pittsburgh business owners and entrepreneurs team up for clothing drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A collaboration among several businesses owned by young entrepreneurs in Pittsburgh has resulted in a massive clothing drive to help people in need this winter.

They gathered at Pasage Studios on the South Side to sort and box all the donations from individuals and businesses. They also mapped out the routes they'll take on Saturday when they deliver the items to shelters, non-profit organizations and people on the streets.

Pasage Studios teamed up with Outkast Studios, Visions Attire and local rapper Frzy for the project.

"The community events that we usually are a part of are backpack drives at the beginning of the school year," said Devyn Giovengo, Visions Attire co-founder. "So, we've been talking about doing something in the winter, whether it be a toy drive or a clothes drive. But we felt right now the city needed this a little bit more."

Frzy, who's also a community activist, said it's encouraging to see this next generation of helpers and givers in action.

"You can see we got an army here," Frzy said. "And it just shows how many kids really care about the future, people outside, what they're going through. We're dealing with this homeless epidemic right now. So, it's important to try to help that instead of just talking about it."

Organizers say they plan to turn this into an annual charity drive.