Bushy Run Battlefield to reopen following July tornado touchdown

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bushy Run Battlefield, located in Westmoreland County, will be back open this weekend.

The site was closed a little over two months after an EF1 tornado ripped through it back in July.

The battlefield will resume operations this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Museum admission and golf tours will be free of charge.