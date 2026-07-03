Beloved Ohio high school counselor drowns at Wisconsin state park

A beloved high school counselor in Ohio drowned in the water off Peninsula State Park in Wisconsin, authorities said.

In a joint press release posted to Facebook, the Gibraltar Police Department and Door County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin said that authorities learned of an unresponsive man in Nicolet Bay at Peninsula State Park in the Town of Gibraltar on July 1 at around 3:30 p.m.

At the scene, first responders recovered the man from the water and brought him to shore, where life-saving measures were performed. The news relese said the man was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 48-year-old Bryan Stork of Columbus.

The news release said the investigation is considered closed, and no additional information will be released.

"We would like to thank all the bystanders who assisted emergency personnel with recovery assistance," the news release added.

Stork was a ninth and 10th grade counselor at Grandview Heights High School in Franklin County, according to the district's website.

"Bryan was truly the center of Grandview Heights High School. He was a foundational pillar of support, a source of unwavering positivity, and a guiding light for countless students, staff members, and families throughout his time with our district," Grandview Heights Superintendent Andy Culp said in a statement to CBS affiliate WBNS. "He had an extraordinary gift for making every single person feel seen, heard, and deeply valued. His absence leaves an unimaginable void in our hallways and in our hearts."