Man stabs sister to death after fight over barking dogs in Pennsylvania home, police say

A man stabbed his sister 20 times, killing her, after a fight over barking dogs in a home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Bryan Adolph, 26, is facing a list of charges in connection with Monday's knife attack, which killed 28-year-old Elyse Adolph and injured his brother, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Authorities said in the news release that Bryan Adolph killed his sister in his East Hempfield Township home in the 1100 block of Persimmon Drive just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday. When police arrived at the home, they found Elyse Adolph dead in a pool of blood.

Investigators said Bryan Adolph became angry when the victims' dogs were "continuously" barking, leading to him, at one point, grabbing and punching one of the dogs in the nose. Elyse Adolph, according to authorities, then confronted her brother, who stabbed his sister with small knives from a kitchen drawer. The suspect told investigators that he believes he stabbed his sister 20 times, according to the news release.

While Bryan Adolph was stabbing his sister, his brother struck him on the head with a glass plate. The suspect is then accused of turning his attention to his brother, stabbing him multiple times. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known. He was also not identified by law enforcement.

After stabbing his siblings, Bryan Adolph went upstairs and took a shower to wash the blood off, according to the news release. When he walked back downstairs, his brother, armed with a gun, confronted him, officials said. Bryan Adolph fled the home and was later arrested.

The 26-year-old man remains in the Lancaster County Prison. He is charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing an instrument of crime. Additional charges may be added at his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Aug. 4.