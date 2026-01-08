Bruno Mars bringing first tour in nearly a decade to Pittsburgh this summer

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Bruno Mars is heading back on tour, and he will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.

The Romantic Tour will be Mars' first since his 24K Magic World Tour in 2017, and it will stop in 31 cities and eight countries, including Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, August 29.

When he goes on tour, he'll be joined by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson Paak as DJ Pee Wee. There will also be appearances from Victoria Monet, Rave, and Leon Thomas.

Presale tickets go on sale on January 14, and the general ticket sales will be available at noon the next day, January 15.

Those tickets can be purchased on Bruno Mars' website at this link.

Along with Pittsburgh, Mars will make stops in Columbus, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis.

The tour kicks off on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.