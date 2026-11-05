Pavel Zacha leads Bruins to 6-2 victory over struggling Penguins

Pavel Zacha scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Thursday night.

Morgan Geekie scored in his third straight game and had an assist. Elias Lindholm, Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten also scored for the Bruins, who have won three straight. Boston has won 10 of its last 13 games overall.

David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka added two assists and Michael DiPietro stopped 16 shots for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game road losing streak. Boston has points in its last seven trips to Pittsburgh, dating to Nov. 1, 2022.

Justin Brazeau scored his first goal in his second game of the season since returning from a training camp injury. Nick Robertson also scored for the Penguins, who struggled defensively against the Bruins.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby did not record a point and remains tied with Marcel Dionne for sixth on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,771 points.

Arturs Silovs made 18 saves for the Penguins, who lost their fourth straight. Pittsburgh has dropped eight of its last 10 games overall.

Boston led 3-1 after the first period and 5-2 through 40 minutes.

Zacha scored both of his goals on a 2-on-1, as did Minten. Geekie scored on a partial breakaway after a poor Pittsburgh line change, and Lindholm found the back of the net following an Erik Karlsson turnover in his own zone. Karlsson was a minus-4 for Pittsburgh.

Bruins: Open a four-game homestand Sunday against Florida. Boston plays 10 of its next 11 games at home.

Penguins: Begin a three-game West Coast trip Saturday at Los Angeles.