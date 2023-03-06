Bruce Willis' wife tells paparazzi to give the actor "space" and stop yelling at him in public

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis' wife, is pleading with paparazzi to give the longtime actor "space" and to not yell at him when he's in public, as his dementia progresses.

Over the weekend, Willis posted a video on her Instagram "in spirit of raising awareness around dementia" and had a message for photographers trying to capture shots and video of her husband after a recent incident when the actor was out getting coffee with his friends.

"I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space," she said. "For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband, asking him how he's doing or whatever. The woohoo-ing and the yippee ki-yays – just don't do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely."

Willis added that the Hollywood star's friends did a "stand up job" protecting him.

The actor's family last month said he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which could bring on "challenges with communication," according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. It came almost a year after Willis would step away from his acting career because of an aphasia diagnosis. However, as noted by his family, his condition has deteriorated.

CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings" that Willis' functions will get "worse and worse" as his frontotemporal dementia continues to advance.

"This is a progressive disorder ... He won't be able to do many activities that we all do in life," Agus said.